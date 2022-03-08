Here's How to Fix Your Underbite to Get a Celeb-Like Smile!

Our teeth and smile have a significant impact on our personality. We all want a perfect smile as it positively impacts our self-esteem and boosts our confidence. However, orthodontic issues such as underbite in teeth often lower our confidence and make us feel conscious, right? We often think twice before smiling in front of a camera or when around people. Apart from making us conscious, underbite and overbite also cause trouble while speaking and chewing.

Today, various treatments for underbite in teeth are available for us to choose from, such as traditional metal braces, clear aligners, etc. But it is imperative to choose a comfortable and convenient option.

Traditional metal braces are painful and uncomfortable. Moreover, as they are completely visible to the naked eye, it might lead to an individual feeling conscious. But not to worry, because there’s the perfect solution to fix your underbite and transform your smile. Wondering what it is?

They are clear aligners, a convenient and hassle-free way to get the smile you desire. Let us see how they help in fixing your underbite and getting a celeb-like smile.

How do clear aligners work?

Clear aligners are a set of transparent aligners that fix underbite in teeth by gently pushing your teeth to the desired position. They are custom-made as per the jaw structure of the individual.

Unlike conventional metal braces, they do not contain metal wires and brackets and are removable. That being said, clear aligners must be worn for a minimum of 20 hours every day for effective and fast results.

Let us now see why one should go for clear aligners to fix their underbite and get a celeb-like smile.

Why choose clear aligners to fix underbite in teeth?

Barely visible to the naked eye

One of the key reasons one should choose clear aligners to fix their underbite is that they are barely visible to the naked eye. As a result, those looking for a subtle way of fixing their underbite can go for clear aligners.

Fewer visits to the orthodontist

No one likes visiting their orthodontist repeatedly. With clear aligners, the number of visits to the orthodontist are reduced. As a result, one does not have to step out of the house over and over again.

Your oral health is better

With conventional braces, you might face inconvenience while brushing and flossing your teeth due to metal wires and brackets. However, it won’t be an issue with clear aligners, as they are completely removable.

Treatment is faster

Choosing clear aligners for fixing your underbite will work much faster than traditional metal braces. With clear aligners, you can fix your underbite within twelve to eighteen months, while in case of traditional metal braces, that time is much longer. This is one of the key reasons one should go for clear aligners to transform their smiles.

No restrictions on food

No one likes being restricted when it comes to food, right? But with traditional metal braces, that’s exactly what happens. So say goodbye to pizza and popcorn among several other foods that may cause harm to the brackets and wires. Unless, you opt for clear aligners. Because with clear aligners, you do not have to restrict yourself and can fully enjoy binging on your favourite snacks and food.

Clear aligners are among the best and most comfortable solutions to fix underbite in teeth and get a celeb-like smile. Now that you have decided to go ahead with clear aligners to fix your underbite, it is essential to choose a brand that is trusted by one and all, like toothsi.

With toothsi clear aligners, you can fix underbite in teeth and get a celeb-like smile without stepping out of your houseas their experts are just a video call away from you! So, book your online video consultation and get started with your underbite treatment today!