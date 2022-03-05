Excessive Fat Accumulation Poses Risk To Health: Dr Raghuvir Mathur

The state chief of World Obesity Federation and the Indian Association for Advancing Research in Obesity, Dr Raghuvir Mathur, while addressing the Obesity Awareness Programme organised at the Indian Medical Association, Kanpur Chapter's auditorium on Saturday, said obesity can be defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presented a risk to health. He said a body mass index (BMI) over 25 was considered overweight, and over 30 was obese. He said obesity was a global problem with over 4 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese.He said obesity was one side of the double burden of malnutrition, and today more people were obese and a vast majority of overweight or obese children lived in developing countries, where the rate of increase had been more than 30 per cent higher than that of developed countries. He said men had a higher tendency to accumulate abdominal visceral fat and the accumulation of abdominal visceral fat in men, was a strong independent predictor of mortality, and this was mainly due to the higher dietary fat uptake by their abdominal visceral fat.Dr Mathur said since dietary fat was absorbed by the enterocytes and transported to the circulation in the forms of chylomicrons and very low density lipoproteins (VLDLs), it was crucial to understand how these lipoproteins were different between men and women. He said the chylomicrons in men were generally bigger in size and more in quantity than those in women. He said in postprandial state, these chylomicrons congested the lamina propria and the low-pressure lymphatics and the liberated fatty acids were then stored by the nearby abdominal visceral adipocytes, leading to the accumulation of abdominal visceral fat.He said no matter how much one exercised or what diet one were on, the stubborn fat on belly, thighs, and buttocks just won’t go away. He said genetics most likely dictates where most of fat accumulated. He said the most prominent reason for obesilty was the unhealthy diet which can can result in extra fat. He said when one ate a diet filled with processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and sugary drinks, it resulted in stubborn fat on abdomen, hips and these types of foods led to insulin resistance, which led to increased fat storage, ending in fat that was hard to lose.Dr Mathur said refined carbohydrates, especially sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, can lead to stubborn fat, and there was a direct link between eating these sweets and developing belly fat. He cautioned against drinking sweet beverages including sodas, bottled iced tea, and flavored coffees that were high in sugar and high-fructose corn syrup and this lowered the body’s ability to burn fat and decreases the metabolic rate. He said eating trans fats may also lead to an increase in abdominal fat deposits.He said one more reason for fat deposit was stress levels and if they were high, the body released the stress hormone, cortisol. He said cortisol prepared the body to deal with the stressor by inciting the flight-or-fight response but when one were under chronic stress, cortisol levels built up in the blood, leading to the development of visceral belly fat, the kind of fat that formed around the midsection and created an apple shape. He said dieting can lead to more fat as dieting referred to the process of losing weight while dieting meant losing and then gaining it back again.Speaking on the occasion, senior nutritionist and consultant, Perfect Point, Kanpur Dr Shipra Mathur said women tend to pick up wait faster than men and the main culprit behind weight gain in their thighs was estrogen which drove the increase in fat cells in females, causing deposits to form most commonly around the buttocks and thighs. She said the size of body fat cells tended to increase at a greater rate in females than males starting at the age of eight, due to the onset of puberty and an increase in female hormone levels.She said even though estrogen levels may decline once one hit menopause, ones metabolism slowed with age, meaning weight gain in all areas became a common concern. She said added to this the fact that lower estrogen levels led to a slowdown in collagen production and a loss of skin elasticity, and you have the perfect storm for cellulite.She said cellulite was formed as the body’s connective tissues weaken with age and around ninety per cent of all women, including those who who were thin, will develop cellulite at some point in their lifetime. She said there was no permanent treatment.Dr Shipra advised women to create workouts designed to target thighs and added that while aerobic activity may be great for overall weight loss, the fat around the thighs responded less effectively to cardio, so one will want to focus on strength training. She said there was need to form healthy eating habits and refrain from foods that may alter hormone levels. She advised them to try incorporating hormone-free dairy products, as well as preservative- and chemical-free foods. She said massages and spa treatments may help treat some types of cellulite, but for more effective results for all skin tones, consider non-invasive body shaping treatments. The welcome address was by president IMA-K, Dr Brajendra Shukla and the vote of thanks was delivered by secretary, Dr Debjyoti Devrai. —KA