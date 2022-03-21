Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment And Disposal Facility

There are 208 operational Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) in the country for management of Bio-medical Waste (BMW) with an installed capacity of 1167.4 Tonnes/Day (TPD). As per the information furnished by State Pollution Control Boards/ Pollution Control Committees (SPCBs/ PCCs), about 656 Tonnes/Day (TPD) of BMW was generated in the year 2020, out of which 590 TPD was treated indicating an efficiency of 89.94%. Further, there has been an incremental BMW generation of 84.61 TPD during May, 2020 to February, 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic.To enhance the capabilities of existing CBWTFs to deal with incremental BMW, the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) had prepared technical guidelines for treatment and disposal of BMW by CBWTFs. The guidelines prescribe for extended operation of CBWTFs (in terms of hours) and using hazardous waste incinerators (at existing Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities) or captive industrial incinerators to treat and dispose yellow color-coded (incinerable) COVID-19 waste (i.e. beyond the capacity of existing CBWTFs and captive BMW incinerators). Further, in areas that are not covered by CBWTFs, the BMW is treated & disposed of through captive treatment facilities operated by healthcare facilities. The concerned SPCB/ PCC, in consultation with State Health Department, is mandated to assess the need for setting up CBWTFs for BMW collection, treatment and disposal by undertaking gap-analysis studies on BMW generation vis-à-vis installed treatment and disposal capacity available and allow for new BMW treatment facilities.To support State/ Union Territory (UT) Governments, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is implementing a scheme viz. ‘Creation of Management Structure for Hazardous Substances’, wherein central assistance to the tune of ?1Crore is provided for setting up of those CBWTF projects which are duly recommended by State/ UT Government. In case of North-Eastern States, the central assistance is ?2Crores.CPCB has informed that there are no CBWTFs in ten (10) States/ UTs viz. Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman-Diu & Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Goa, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Further, the State-wise break-up of 208 operational CBWTFs in the country is annexed.