Lifestyle glossy reveals 2021 Best Dressed list

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANSlife) Each year, the biggest names in Bollywood, fashion, sports, business and lifestyle gather under the same roof looking their best to celebrate some of the most stylish folk. Every major fashion powerhouse has walked down GQ India's Best Dressd red carpet. This year, it has unveiled the country's best-dressed individuals in their November 2021 issue.



From classy silhouettes to jazzy prints, minimal tones to eclectic vibrant colours these fashionistas have swayed them all in their swanky style code. It is the era of self-expression through personal style without strict dress codes or fashion rules. All that matters is having a bold sartorial voice-a quality shared by every individual on this list, one thing in common: they're originals.



The complete list is in alphabetical order:



*Aditya Roy Kapoor

* Alaya Furniturewala

* Amrita Thakur

* Anahita Dhondy

* Anugraha Natarajan

* Dheeraj Reddy

* Hardik Pandya

* Hasan Minhaj

* Ishaan Khatter

* Isha Bhansali

* Jagvir Matharoo

* K.L. Rahul

* Maitrayanee Mahanta

* Masaba Gupta

* Mithila Palkar

* Nikhil Mehra

* Nimish Shah

* Nitin Mishra (Aka Spitfire)

* Palak Shah

* Prabh Deep

* Priyanka & Kazim (The Vainglorious)

* Saket Sethi

* Sanjana Rishi

* Shivan Bhatiya & Narresh Kukreja

* Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Anand Ahuja

* Spardha Malik

* Suruj Rajkhowa (A.K.A.Glorious Luna)

* T.J. Gill

* Ujjawal Dubey

* Vicky Kaushal



