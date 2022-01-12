Life lived in fear isn't a life lived at all, says Dulquer Salmaan

Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday said that a life lived in fear isn't a life lived at all.



The actor, who plays the lead in choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal's film 'Hey Sinamika', made the observation while announcing that the song 'Achamillai' from the film will release on January 14.



Dulquer took to Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, "A life lived in FEAR isn't a life lived at all… it's time to be Fearless! 'Achamillai' song out on January 14. Stay tuned!"



The film, which has been produced by Jio Studios, features Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and will hit screens on February 25.



Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called Yaazhan, a Radio Jockey, in 'Hey Sinamika', which has a number of women techinicians working on it.



Preetha Jayaraman is the cinematographer of the film, which has editing by Radha Sridhar.



