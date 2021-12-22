Life imprisonment for two liquor smugglers in Bihar

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) The special excise court in Gopalganj awarded life imprisonment to two liquor smugglers on Wednesday.



The accused, residents of West Champaran, were caught in Gopalganj district on June 7 this year.



The accused were bringing a huge consignment of liquor in a car from Uttar Pradesh. When they reached near Gandak canal under Gopalpur police station, they were nabbed during checking of vehicles.



The excise court conducted a speedy trial in this case. The prosecution presented a charge-sheet and evidence including video footage during vehicle checking at the time of the arrest. The guilt of the two smugglers was proved in court as their lawyer failed to defend them.



