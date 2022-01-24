Life imprisonment for former AIMIM leader in murder case

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (IANS) A fast-track court in Telangana's Adilabad district on Monday sentenced a former leader of AIMIM to life imprisonment for killing his political rival.



Mohammed Farooq Ahmed, former deputy chairman of Adilabad municipality, had opened fire killing a former corporator and injuring two others in Adilabad town on December 18, 2020.



The court found Farooq guilty in three cases but acquitted two other accused. The main accused was awarded life imprisonment for murder.



Public prosecutor said the court sentenced Farooq to seven years imprisonment for attempt to murder and three years under Arms Act. All the sentences will run concurrently.



The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 12,000 on Farooq in all three cases. It also allowed him to challenge the verdict in a higher court.



The incident had occurred in Adilabad town's Tatiguda area when Farooq opened fire from his licensed revolver on his political rival Syed Zameer, his brother Syed Mannan and nephew Syed Mohtesin. The accused also attacked them with a knife.



Farooq had attacked his rivals after a tussle between two groups playing cricket. A video of the attack went viral over social media. Farooq was seen opening fire from his weapon while holding a knife in another hand.



Zameer and Mohtesin had sustained bullet injuries while Mannan received stab wounds. Zameer, 52, was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment and he succumbed a few days later.



After the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had suspended Farooq from the party.



