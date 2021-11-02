Libya's Presidency Council calls for national consensus on election laws

Tripoli, Nov 2 (IANS) Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, Vice President of the Libyan Presidency Council, has stressed the importance to reach a consensus on election laws between different parties of the country.



During a press conference in the capital Tripoli, Al-Lafi voiced his support for the general elections next month and talked of an initiative he proposed recently to "address the political deadlock" as the elections approach, reports Xinhua news agency.



He has presented the initiative to bring together the House of Representatives (Parliament) and the High Council of State (HCS) to reach consensus on laws concerning the presidential and parliamentary elections, over which both sides disagree.



A consensus between the political parties is the "best way to ensure the success of the elections", he said.



"There must be sufficient guarantees for the success of the elections process. Here we are talking about the important elections laws, meaning a stable environment for the success of the elections," Al-Lafi said.



"After they (the elections) end, the results must be accepted (by all the Libyan parties)," he added.



Libya is scheduled to hold general elections on December 24, as part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in order to achieve stability in the country.



Last month, the HCS rejected the parliament election law approved by Parliament, criticizing the approval as a violation of the existing political agreement between the two sides.



--IANS

ksk/

