Libya's Parliament Speaker to run for President's post

Tripoli, Nov 18 (IANS) Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, announced that he is running for President's position during the upcoming elections.



Saleh made the announcement on Wednesday during a televised speech, where he stressed his respect for "the constitutional declaration and the independence of the judiciary."



"We will work to leave the past behind, end the conflict, look forward to the future, and achieve national reconciliation since it's the base for building the nation," the Speaker said.



Saleh's decision came a day after Khalifa Haftar, the Commander of the eastern-based Army of Libya, announced his candidacy. Saleh is widely seen as a political ally of Haftar, Xinhua news agency reported.



Libya is expected to hold general elections on December 24, 2021, as part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum with the aim to realize stability in Libya.



Libya's interim Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah and Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, have also declared their presidential bid.



--IANS

int/khz/

