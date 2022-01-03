Libya's pandemic situation stable despite more Covid cases

Tripoli, Jan 3 (IANS) lIbya's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the Covid-19 situation in the country remains stable, despite an increase in the number of new cases this week.



"The pandemic situation in the country remains stable this week, despite noticeable increases in some indicators. This could be a sign of a change in the pandemic situation over the next few weeks," Xinhua news agency quoted the NCDC as saying.



An increase of 13 per cent in new infections was detected in the week ending January 2, it said, adding that the country has so far registered 389,650 cases, with 376,986 recoveries and 5,722 deaths.



It recommended deploying medical teams to different areas in the country to carry out a mobile vaccination campaign, and providing more support to isolation centres to admit more Covid-19 patients.



According to the NCDC, 1,872,292 people in Libya have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 851,595 have been fully inoculated.



