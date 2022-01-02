Libyan security arrests foreigner with 32 hand grenades

Tripoli, Jan 2 (IANS) The Libyan Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of a foreign national with 32 hand grenades in his possession in Garabulli city, some 50 km east of the capital Tripoli.



The arrested individual faces charges of armed robbery, the Ministry said, adding that machine gun ammunition was also found in his possession upon searching, reports Xinhua news agency.



The arrested individual is part of a criminal group that is still at large, which is responsible for a number of armed robberies in the area, the Ministry said.



Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.



