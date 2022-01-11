Libyan PM orders immediate reopening of major oilfields

Tripoli, Jan 11 (IANS) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has ordered the immediate reopening of major oilfields in the country.



Dbeibah gave the orders during a meeting here with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a Libyan oil company and militia that controls much of the oil and gas infrastructure in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity was briefed on the requests of the PFG and issued instructions to reopen the Sharara, El-Feel, and Al-Wafa oilfields immediately," the government's information office said in a statement.



"The Prime Minister also issued instructions to form a committee to address the issues that the Guard's personnel encounter while fulfilling their duties," the statement added.



According to the state-owned National Oil Corporation, Libya's daily oil production has declined by 500,000 barrels per day recently due to maintenance work in some oilfields and previous shutdowns of oil production by the PFG in other oilfields.



--IANS

ksk/

