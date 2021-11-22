Libyan PM announces presidency bid

Tripoli, Nov 22 (IANS) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah has officially announced that he is running for President in the polls next month.



Dbeibah made the announcement in a televised speech, saying he has submitted his candidacy application, reports Xinhua news agency



"There will no longer be war, and Libya will be sovereign and united," he noted.



Dbeibah was appointed as the Prime Minister of the UN-backed Government of National Unity in February by the world body-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).



Libya is slated to hold the general elections on December 24 as part of a roadmap adopted by LPDF.



The House of Representatives, Libya's Parliament, approved the presidential election law in September and the parliamentary election law in October.



The others in the presidential fray are Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Khalifa Haftar, who previously led an insurgency from his eastern base against the UN-backed government in Tripoli; and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late ousted Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi.



--IANS

ksk/

