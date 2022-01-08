Libyan parliament voices concern about 'hate campaigns'

Tripoli, Jan 8 (IANS) Libya's House of Representatives has expressed deep concern about the increasing campaigns of hate and political incitement against Parliament and its members.



In a statement, Parliament blamed "irresponsible media outlets and social media that have become platforms for hate, incitement and the spread of false information", reports Xinhua news agency.



"As the Foreign Committee of the House of Representatives confirms its respect to the freedom of expression, press and the right for peaceful protest, (it stresses) that this should be within the limits of the law," the statement said.



A number of Libyans on Monday protested in front of the headquarters of Parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, demanding a new date for the elections and the publication of the final lists of the presidential and parliamentary elections candidates.



Libya's presidential elections, originally scheduled for December 24, 2021, has been postponed indefinitely due to technical and legal issues.



The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which aims to bring stability in Libya following years of political division and insecurity.



