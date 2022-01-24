Libyan Parliament urged to set 'new path' for polls

Tripoli, Jan 24 (IANS) A senior UN official has called on the members of Libyan House of Representatives, or Parliament, to set a "new path" for the general elections in the country.



Stephanie Williams, the special adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Libya made her remarks during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh in the eastern city of al-Gubba on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.



"I called for all Parliament members to attend the session, to shoulder their responsibility towards the Libyan people, and to set a new date and a clear path to the elections ... within the timeframe of UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)," Williams tweeted after the meeting.



The solution to the legitimacy crisis will only be found through the ballot box, the UN envoy noted.



"We also discussed the need for the national reconciliation and transitional justice process to accompany the electoral process," she added.



Libya was expecting to hold presidential elections on December 24, 2021.



However, the election was postponed indefinitely due to technical and legal issues, according to the High National Elections Commission.



The Roadmap Committee, set by the House of Representatives to address the failure to hold the elections on time, is expected to deliver its initial report on the future of the electoral process during a session on Monday.



The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the LPDF, with the aim to bring stability in Libya following years of political division and insecurity.



