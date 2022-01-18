Libyan Deputy PM suggests expanding correction facilities

Tripoli, Jan 18 (IANS) Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Al-Gatrani has suggested expanding two overcrowded correction facilities in the eastern part of the country.



He also stressed that inmates' basic needs should be met and that they should receive fair trials, reports Xinhua news agency.



Al-Gatrani made the remarks during a meeting with Minister of Justice Halima Abdurrahman, in which they discussed efforts to "increase the capabilities of its institutions, mainly the judicial police and correction and rehabilitation facilities," according to a statement issued by the government's information office.



