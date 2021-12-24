LG, Samsung to supply iPhone 14 Pro hole-punch displays: Report

San Francisco, Dec 24 (IANS) Apple is expected to launch its new 'iPhone 14 Pro' models next year and now a new report suggests that LG as well as Samsung will supply hole-punch display to the Cupertino-based tech giant for the upcoming iPhone.



According to a report by The Elec, the South-Korean tech giant Samsung, which is Apple's dominant OLED panel supplier, will supply all of the hole-punched panels for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro while sharing orders for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max with LG Display for the first time.



The base model iPhone 14 is expected to still carry a notch style display along with the Mini variant.



Apple is also reportedly planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year.



The 48MP camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.



The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.



Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.



Under the hood, the upcoming iPhone is expected to run on iOS 16 and pack a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging support.



