LG rolls out indoor gardening appliance amid pandemic stress

Seoul, Dec 19 (IANS) The prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has significantly changed how people spend their time at home, which became the location for everything from exercise to work.



LG Electronics has rolled out an automated indoor gardening appliance, LG tiiun, which means "to sprout" in Korean, tapping into the growing need to grow plants, vegetables and produce at home all year round.



The gardening technology used for the latest home appliance, the company said, is the epitome of the tech company's "decades of expertise honed from developing advanced refrigerators, water purifiers and ventilation systems."



The technologies enable the optimal conditions for plants' organic growth in terms of temperature, the ideal amount of moisture and light, reports Yonhap news agency.



"LG tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the company's home appliance and air solution division.



"A stylish addition to one's home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience," he added.



The company showcased a refrigerator-sized indoor vegetable cultivator during last year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for the first time.



Samsung Electronics Co. also unveiled a plant cultivator prototype, Bespoke Plant, at that time, but it has yet to jump into the mass market.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







