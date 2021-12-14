LG Energy Solution joins Siemens on smart factory technologies

Seoul, Dec 14 (IANS) South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Siemens Korea to work together to turn its battery plants into smart factories to upgrade the manufacturing process.



Under the memorandum of understanding, LG Energy Solution will adopt the German industrial solutions provider's software and other technologies to build an "intelligent manufacturing system," LG said in a statement.



Intelligent manufacturing, or smart manufacturing, refers to a system equipped to optimize production and enable quality and process control for products using advanced information technologies, such as data analysis and machine learning.



LG Energy Solution said it will start with the production line run by the joint venture with General Motors Co. in Tennessee, the US, and plans to expand the smart system to other production facilities down the road, reports Yonhap news agency.



The smart factory system will help the company advance its digital innovation in a way that will further enhance the battery manufacturing technologies and production efficiency, LG Energy Solution said.



Attending the signing event were LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo and Cedrik Neike, CEO of Siemens' Digital Industries division.



