Letting Her Hair Down: Ashi Singh happy to flaunt her tresses in 'Meet'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) 'Meet' actress Ashi Singh is all excited to don a different look and flaunt her long hair for the upcoming sequence in the show.



For an upcoming sequence, Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) and her on-screen sister Manushi Hooda (Sharin Khanduja) will be seen wearing the same set of clothes, Ashi Sigh got the opportunity to open up her hair and have a different look for a change. Usually in the show she is not seen with long hair.



Talking about her experience, Ashi Singh said: "Finally I got the chance to show off my hair and not wear the wig which I generally put on while playing Meet's character. It was indeed a change, and I was super excited to have a different look this time. Twinning with Sharin was so much fun that we didn't miss the opportunity to click multiple pictures and shoot a cute reel."



She spoke further about her attire in the show and added: "Moreover, for me, it was a variation since I got to wear a nice purple suit and also had my hair long for the sequence. Overall, it was quite exciting and tiring, all on a platter."



'Meet' airs on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr