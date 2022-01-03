LeT terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) A dreaded LeT terrorist, Salim Parray, has been killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/arm