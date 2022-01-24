Leopard that killed 4 kids, captured

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) A three-year-old leopard which killed four children last week, was captured in Katarniaghat range in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.



Forest officials said they had laid baits at some locations to trap the big cat.



Villagers danced in jubilation as soon as the leopard was captured on Sunday evening.



Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Katarniaghat range, Akash Deep Badhawan, said that the leopard has been sent for a medical examination by a team of doctors. Thereafter, it will be decided where to keep the animal.



A forest official said the leopard's first kill was a four-year-old boy Aditya on January 17. Two days later, it killed nine-year-old Ramtej. Both attacks took place in Motipur of Katarniaghat range.



Two days later, the leopard struck again and mauled a 12-year-old girl.



On Saturday evening, it dragged away a five-year-old boy Suhail outside his home.



Hearing the boy's cries, his family members ran out and saw him lying brutally injured. He was taken to hospital but died on the way.



