Leopard spotted in Lucknow, panic in the area

Lucknow, Dec 26 (IANS) A leopard was spotted in CCTV footage roaming in the Gudumba locality of the state capital, creating a scare in the area.



A police team, along with forest officials, formed small teams and fanned out in the adjoining localities to trace the big cat but have failed so far.



According to the police, a local spotted the leopard near the Kursi road on Saturday and again on Sunday morning and informed other locals who later contacted the police on UP 112.



Later the leopard was also seen in the CCTV footage, roaming around densely populated residential areas.



People have been advised not to move out of their house, especially after sunset.



Additional deputy commissioner of police, North Zone, Prachi Singh said that their priority is to cordon off the area.



Lucknow district forest officer Ravi Kumar reached the spot to supervise the operations. The forest team had also put bait to trap the feline.



--IANS

amita/dpb

