Leopard skin seized, two held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police on Tuesday seized a leopard skin and arrested two persons, police said.



On the basis of a tip-off, a STF team conducted a raid with the help of forest officials near Chatani bus stop in Mayurbhanj district and seized the leopard skin from the possession of two persons.



The arrested were identified as Ajit Kumar Giri and Chandrakant Kurji, both hailing from Mayurbhanj district, the STF said in a statement.



During the last one year, the STF has seized 19 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, five live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 39 poachers.



