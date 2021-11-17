Leopard roams streets in Ghaziabad, triggers panic

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) A video of a leopard strolling a road in Ghaziabad went viral on social media on Wednesday, creating panic among the residents of the area.



According to official sources, the leopard was spotted at the Rajnagar locality of Ghaziabad. "The movement of the leopard was captured on a CCTV camera that was installed in a house in Sector 13, Rajnagar," the source said.



The forest department spoke to several people in and around the area, however, none saw the big cat. As a matter of precaution, the forest department has deployed a team of forest guards in the area.



The forest department officials after carefully examining the video ascertained that the leopard spotted at Rajnagar seems to be not more than three years old.



Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued by the forest department and the officials have also requested residents of the area to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure until the leopard is rescued.



Earlier, in November 2020 also, a 4-year-old leopard was spotted walking down a street in Ghaziabad.



