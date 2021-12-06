'Lehra Do' unfurls the sheer joy of epic '83' World Cup campaign

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The first song from the highly-anticipated Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' titled 'Lehra Do' has been released.



The patriotic track starts off with the Indian cricket team getting battered by the perilous bowling attack of the West Indies, before Arijit Singh's hair raising vocals swiftly make their way to the listeners' hearts.



The song composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir, traces the journey of the Indian team's lowest point to their rise in the 1983 World Cup when the team left the entire world shell-shocked with their grit, endurance and iron-clad will to win as they turned the tournament on its head.



'83' directed by Kabir Khan, revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win, and will see Ranveer Singh playing the role of then India captain, the legendary Kapil Dev.



It also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.



The film jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment is arriving in theatres on December 24.



