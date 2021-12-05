'Lehra Do' teaser from '83' an emotional waft through a memorable era

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) After treating the audience with an exhilarating trailer, the makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' have released the teaser of their first song titled 'Lehra Do'.



The 35-second teaser features a mix of dressing room nervous energy, on field action with Ranveer's cracker of a shot and celebrations.



Crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by prolific composer Pritam, 'Lehra Do' is a soulful song which is bound to stir emotions as it presents an insight into the emotional rollercoaster ride of the Indian cricket team's journey during the historic 1983 World Cup victory.



'83' which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, documents India's 1983 World Cup win. In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.



Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.



The film, jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan and is arriving in theatres on December 24.



--IANS

aa/kr