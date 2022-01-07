Legends League Cricket: Jhulan roped in as ambassador

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) To promote women's empowerment, Legends League Cricket (LLC) has appointed cricketer Jhulan Goswami as an ambassador, LLC said in a release on Friday. LLC also announced an 'All Women Match Official Team' for the League that includes ICC empanelled female umpires and match referees from all across the world.



Shandre Frtiz from South Africa will be the match referee for the entire League while Shubdha Bhosle Gaikwad, the youngest female umpire in India, Lauren Agenbag from South Africa, Humaira Farah from Pakistan, and Renee Montgomery from Hong Kong will be officiating umpires.



"This is amazing. I feel proud and elated to represent the fraternity for such a wonderful cause and initiative. It was long due actually. I am looking forward to the Legends of the game taking on to the field once again and putting in their best to play competitive cricket. My best wishes to the match officials, I am sure they will do a brilliant job. This is going to be historic and path-breaking for Cricket as a sport," Goswami was quoted as saying by the organisers in a release.



"Much has been spoken about uplifting and supporting women's cricket over the years. ICC made significant steps last year in making Cricket gender-neutral. I think this was one such strong statement that we wanted to make by empowering the women officials to officiate the entire men's league. They are all qualified and have been there right at the top level. I think we may be able to set a trend that will be picked up all over the world in days to come," said Raman Raheja, CEO of the League.



