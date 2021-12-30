Lebanon seizes 9mn captagon pills hidden in oranges shipment

Beirut, Dec 30 (IANS) The customs authorities at the Beirut port have seized a shipment of oranges hiding 9 million captagon pills destined for the Gulf region, the state media reported.



Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi visited the Beirut port on Wednesday and inspected the shipment shortly after its seizure while assuring that Lebanon is working seriously on halting such practices, Xinhua news agency reported.



Mawlawi addressed the Gulf countries, saying that this operation proves the readiness of Lebanese security agencies to seriously combat crime and drug smuggling.



On October 29, Saudi Arabia announced a ban of all Lebanese imports following an incident in which Saudi customs found 5.3 million captagon pills hidden inside pomegranates imported from Lebanon.



