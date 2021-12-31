Lebanon, Kuwait agree to boost security cooperation to fight smuggling

Beirut, Dec 31 (IANS) Lebanon and Kuwait have agreed to boost security cooperation and exchange of information to fight smuggling, the state media reported.



The agreement came in a phone call between Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, after Lebanon's customs authorities seized 9 million captagon pills hid in a shipment of oranges destined for Kuwait.



Al-Sabah said he appreciates the efforts of Lebanon's Interior Ministry in fighting

smuggling, Xinhua news agency reported.



For his part, Mawlawi affirmed Lebanon's continuous efforts to assume full responsibility toward all Arab countries, including Kuwait.



Lebanon has witnessed tensions with Gulf Arab countries over the past year amid attempts to smuggle drugs to the region, prompting Saudi Arabia to stop all its imports from Lebanon.



