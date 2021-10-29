Lebanon asks Russia to provide satellite images of the day of Beirut blasts

Beirut, Oct 29 (IANS) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday asked Russia to provide satellite images for the day of August 4, 2020 when two big explosions rocked Beirut's port, a statement by Lebanon's Presidency reported.



Aoun's request came during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov to discuss Lebanese-Russian ties and ways to develop them in all fields, Xinhua news agency reported.



Aoun said that his request comes after an announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his country's readiness to provide the images to Lebanon.



"This will help secure additional information that can help the investigation into the Beirut port blasts," Aoun said.



Two big explosions rocked the Beirut port on August 4, 2020, killing over 200 people and wounding more than 6,000 others while destroying a big part of the city.



Judicial investigation into the blasts has so far failed to identify people who stand behind the entrance of the ammonium nitrate which exploded and caused the devastation.



