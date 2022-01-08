Lebanon arrests 23 Syrians for illegal entry

Beirut, Jan 8 (IANS) Lebanese security authorities have arrested 23 Syrians for illegally entering the country, according to authorities.



The Syrians, who were arrested on Friday in the northern district of Akkar, have been referred to judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures, Xinhua news agency reported.



Lebanon's security forces have been exerting great efforts to fight against human smuggling from Syria.



President Michel Aoun has repeatedly urged the international community to secure a safe return for Syrian refugees to their homeland as Lebanon has been suffering an unprecedented financial crisis and cannot bear an additional burden of refugees on its territories.



According to UN figures, Lebanon currently hosts 865,530 registered Syrian refugees and estimates all Syrians in Lebanon at 1.5 million.



