Leaders of Belarus, Germany talk about border refugee again over phone

Minsk, Nov 18 (IANS) The Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held another telephone conversation about the problem of migrants at the borders of Belarus with EU countries.



According to a Belarus Today report, the two political leaders agreed that the problem would be brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU, and officials would immediately enter into negotiations to resolve the existing problem. Refugees' wishes to obtain asylum in Germany would be addressed in the same context, Xinhua news agency reported.



Thousands of refugees, with most of them coming from the Middle East, are trying to enter Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries from Belarus. On November 8, thousands of refugees seeking asylum in Germany camped on the border with Poland.



