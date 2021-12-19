Lawyer arrested for murder in Kanpur

Kanpur, Dec 19 (IANS) Lawyer Taru Agarwal has been arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Gautam Dutt, who was shot dead during the election of the Kanpur Bar Association (KBA) in the district court campus.



The firing took place on Fiiday evening outside the Shatabdi Gate on the district court campus after the cancellation of Bar association elections.



Advocate Dutt was shot in the stomach. He died during treatment later in the night in the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital.



As the news of Dutt's death spread, the lawyers created a ruckus and the police had a tough time in pacifying the agitated mob.



A case of murder was registered on Saturday on the complaint of the victim's aunt Sangeeta Dwivedi, who named Agarwal in the FIR.



She alleged that Agarwal had killed Dutt owing to an old enmity.



Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun has appealed for full cooperation from the advocates in maintaining law and order.



--IANS

amita/ksk/