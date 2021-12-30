'Lawless' Goa becoming like 'Gangs of Wasseypur': Congress

Panaji, Dec 30 (IANS) Congress, the main opposition party in Goa, on Thursday likened the law and order situation in the coastal state to Anurag Kashyap's film 'Gangs of Wasseypur', two days after armed persons ransacked a popular beachside restaurant in the the popular north Goa beach village of Calangute.



"Calangute is on the world map of tourism. The incident which occurred there, when 50 to 80 armed persons attacked a restaurant run by Goans, shows that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. People will have to think four times before visiting the coastal state. Local Goans are themselves not safe, forget tourists," Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar told reporters at a press conference here.



"It will not take long for Goa to be declared as a failed state. Goa is like the 'Gangs of Wasseypur'," he also said, adding that the state is slowly slipping into the grip of organised crime.



The Congress spokesperson's comment came two days after dozens of persons, several of them armed with knives and other weapons, attacked 'Souza Lobo', a popular beach restaurant in the coastal village of Calangute in North Goa.



After Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured of action into the incident, which occurred late on Tuesday night, four persons have been arrested by the state police.



"Three to four persons have been arrested. Where are the rest? How many weapons have been recovered," Kawthankar asked.



He also said that the government is more keen on targeting opposition leaders, rather than bringing the failing law and order situation in the coastal state under control.



