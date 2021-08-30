SC to begin physical hearing from Sep 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has notified the SOP for commencing physical hearing of cases along with virtual hearing option from September 1.

According to a top court senior official with a view to gradually facilitate resumption of physical hearing, the final hearing or regular matters listed on non-miscellaneous days may be heard in the physical mode (with hybrid option).

The official added the decision may be taken by the concerned bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the court rooms.

"Further, any other matter may be heard in physical mode on such days, if Hon'ble Bench directs likewise. All other matters, including those listed on miscellaneous days, shall continue to be heard through video/teleconferencing mode", said the SOP for physical hearing with hybrid option. The SOP has been issued by the secretary general of the top court.

Advocate-on-record (AoR) are required to register themselves on the top court's portal and submit their preferences for appearing before the concerned court either through physical mode or through video/teleconferencing mode within 24 hours/ 1.00 p.m. next day after the publication of the weekly list of final hearing/ regular matters.

The SOP said: "In a matter listed for physical hearing (with hybrid option), one AoR (or his nominee), one arguing counsel and one junior counsel per party will be allowed entry; one registered clerk per party, as may be chosen by the AoR, shall be allowed entry to carry paper books /journals, etc. of the Counsels up to the Courtrooms."

The SOP further added that once hearing through physical mode is opted by the AoR or petitioner-in-person, hearing through video/tele-conferencing mode to the party concerned will not be facilitated.

—IANS