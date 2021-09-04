SC Collegium names 13 advocates for elevation as Allahabad HC judges

Supreme Court's Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as the judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The apex court has approved the proposal for the elevation of the advocates in a meeting held on August 24, according to a statement issued by the top court. The judges include Chandra Kumar Rai, Shishir Jain, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Vikram D Chauhan, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur, and Vimlendu Tripathi, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court's Collegium also recommended 68 names in one go for elevation as Judges of various state High Courts to the Centre.

This could be seen as a record number of recommendations by the Supreme Court's Collegium in the recent past to the Centre for appointment of judges in various High Courts.

In the meetings held recently, on August 25 and September 1, the Supreme Court's Collegium considered the names of 112 candidates -- 82 from the Bar and 31 from the Judicial Service. Among those 68 cleared for 12 high courts, 44 are from the Bar and 24 are from the Judicial Service.

The 12 high courts, for which the names were recommended are, Allahabad, Rajasthan, Calcutta, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The Supreme Court Collegium consists of five senior-most judges, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.

—PTI