Enforcing Previous Orders On Ban On Firecrackers: SC Reserves Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its interim order on how to enforce its previous directions regarding ban on the sale, manufacture and transportation of firecrackers.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice M R Shah, reserved the order after hearing detailed arguments and submissions from the various parties, including the petitioners and respondent.

The court could also look into issue of ordering a CBI probe into the allegations of "fake green crackers" being manufactured. The bench was considering a batch of applications for the implementation of its October 23, 2018 verdict that took note of the deteriorating air pollution in major cities. In its earlier order, the court had prohibited the production of all traditional firecrackers, including joined crackers such as ‘laris’ that use barium or its salts.

The petition, filed by a group of minor children, also cited stubble burning as a major cause of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, adding that right to breathe clean air was an aspect of the constitutional right to life.

