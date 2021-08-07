CGHS Society case: 3 sentenced to 4 yrs rigorous imprisonment
New Delhi: A CBI court on Friday sentenced three persons to undergo four years jail in connection with a case related to CGHS Society fraud, officials said.
A CBI spokesperson here said that a CBI court here sentenced Sushil Kumar Sharma, Anna Wankhede, and Chand to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 45,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.
The CBI had registered a case on September 22, 2006 on the allegations that the three(all private persons) had, in conspiracy with the officials of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Delhi, got revived the NTPC Employees CGHS Society on the basis of forged documents and forged a list of its members with an ulterior motive to cheat the Delhi Development Authority in the allotment of land.
The official said that after investigation, a charge sheet was filed on in January 2008 against the accused, and the trial court found them guilty and convicted them.
--IANS