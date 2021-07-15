Bombay HC seeks reply from Maharashtra minister over use of chartered flight

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State government pleader's office to furnish a copy of public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Vishwas Pathak to state cabinet minister Nitin Raut and sought reply by July 28 about chartered flight travels of the minister.

The High Court bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta posted the matter for the next hearing on July 28.

Vishwas Pathak in his petition in the Bombay High Court has requested the court to direct Nitin Raut to reimburse the amount which was spent on Chartered flights in the year 2020 by government departments.

The petition alleges that these travels were the minister's personal trips in the garb of important administerial works.

Vishwas Pathak in his petition has told Bombay High Court that he has obtained right to information (RTI) replies from various government departments and organisations about the chartered flight being hired for Nitin Raut's travel in the name of important administrative work though these trips were completely personal in nature.

Pathak has requested the High Court to direct the government companies who have hired the chartered planes to furnish the details of total expenditure on these trips and direct Minister Nitin Raut to reimburse the same amount.—ANI