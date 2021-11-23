Lava announces dedicated service manager for each AGNI 5G user

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday announced a dedicated service manager for each AGNI 5G smartphone user for troubleshooting any issue, if required.



The smartphone users will also have access to doorstep services, wherein, Lava service representatives will collect the phone from registered customer addresses and deliver the product back to them after the requisite service free of cost, the company said in a statement.



"Lava AGNI Mitra, along with our 800+ service centres will ensure the most transparent as well as the most seamless service experience for all our AGNI customers," said Satya Sati, Head-Customer Service, Lava International Limited.



Priced at Rs 19,999, Lava AGNI 5G is powered by Mediatek's latest chipset 'Dimensity 810', a 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with 8GB RAM+128 GB ROM storage.



The smartphone offers a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charger.



