Launch of NFT marketplace FullyFaltoo

Viacom18's Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster is getting ready to enter the fast increasing digital realm of non-fungible tokens with the launch of the NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com, which has been put up by GuardianLink.io, a pioneer and creator of NFT Technologies. This is the first of its sort in India from a youth entertainment brand, and creators/users on the marketplace can benefit from GuardianLink.io's Anti-RIP NFT technology for added security. The marketplace will feature 'fully valuable' digital art created by the same team that brings legendary brands like MTV and Vh1 to life and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on 14th February 2022.



This effort will also signal the continuation of the FullyFaltoo franchise, which has evolved from an MTV show to a marketing solutions studio to an NFT marketplace that will debut its varied variety of digital collectibles. The exclusive collectibles will include creations inspired by legendary pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be offered for auction throughout the world, giving fans the chance to claim ownership of edgy and original digital art pieces. Users will be able to acquire NFTs at a defined auction price if industry standard security layers are enabled. To make a purchase using a custodial wallet, users must first create an account on the site. GuardianLink.io has built up several layers of security.



Speaking on the introduction of Viacom18's maiden NFT offering, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "The global media and entertainment industry has recognised the power of NFTs." As one of the world's largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this "Web3 revolution". The brands that make up our YME portfolio-MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central, and Colors Infinity-have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry into the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction. " He further added, "The Fully Faltoo collection will be edgy and quirky. This is special for us as we're giving our fans a chance to own a unique piece of our legacy. We look forward to building FullyFaltoonft.com as the go-to destination for must-have digital art."



Speaking about the new offering, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, says, "We are elated to work with India's leading entertainment conglomerate, Viacom18, to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been at the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space. Guardian has led the race in termGuardian has led the race in terms of designing high-impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol, thanks to its foundation in Creative Media."



