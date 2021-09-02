War of words erupts between Mamata Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: A war of words erupted on Wednesday between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on ‘Police Day over the role of the force in the society.

The debate on social media took place after Dhankhar took to Twitter and said that ‘politicised police pose threat to democracy'.



"On Police Day, I expect all in this uniform @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to uphold rule of law and act as ‘Human Rights Warriors'. A politicised police force poses threat to democracy & leads to a ‘police state'. Non-partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law and blossoming of democracy," Dhankhar tweeted.

Reacting to the Governor's tweet, Banerjee, without taking Dhankhar's name, said that such posts malign the entire police force.

"Hope they will change themselves. While doing several good works, some stray incidents can happen but that doesn't lead to demoralising the police," said Mamata.

Notably, the BJP has time and again accused the state police pf being Trinamool cadres, alleging that they don't help the saffron party workers and leaders and always act at the behest of Trinamool.

In recent past, the BJP had also alleged that despite pleas, the police didn't register complaints of post-poll violence and also didn't take necessary action to curb the same.

--IANS