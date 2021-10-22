Total COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Crosses 100-Cr

New Delhi: India has crossed an important inoculation milestone with the country administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to innoculate its population against the virus.

To mark the important milestone, several events and activities have been planned at the Red Fort in New Delhi. These include the launch of a song and a film as well as the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, which will be displayed on Thursday.

According to officials, the same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti – in Leh. It is the largest handwoven and handspun cotton khadi flag ever manufactured in India and it reportedly measures 225 feet by 150 feet. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort on the occasion. On Wednesday, the minister had appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the "historic" vaccination journey of India.

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi. With the pandemic disrupting life and normalcy across the world and causing millions of deaths, the Covid-19 vaccine had been a saviour for many. Not just the union health ministry, corporates and individuals are also celebrating the achievement in their own ways.

SpiceJet, for instance, will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday.

The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.

The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.

—PTI