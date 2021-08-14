Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM terrorists arrested

Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted and four terrorists were arrested in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.



Police said JeM terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out presence of terrorists in Jammu.



"They were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country," police said.