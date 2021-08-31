Sumit Antil wins F64 Javelin Throw Gold with World Record

President Shri Ram Nath Kovid and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulate Sumit for his stupendous performance

Congratulating Sumit, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur says it was an inspirational feat

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sumit Antil today set three world records on his way to winning the men’s Javelin Throw F64 gold medal on debut in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo today. He dominated the competition with the four best throws by any competitor, finally writing the world record at 68.55m with his fifth attempt. President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and people across Nation congratulated Sumit for his achievement.



President Shri Ram Nath Kovind praised Sumit performance and tweeted, "Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!"

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated Sumit and tweeted, “Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."



Congratulating Sumit Antil, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur tweeted, “The World Record has been broken ! India has won another GOLD MEDAL ! Sumit Antil congratulations on a splendid gold medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Incredible throw, Inspirational feat! Javelin Throw F64 Final with a throw of 68.55m.”

The 23-year-old Sumit Antil, who switched to Javelin Throw from wrestling only in 2018, made his intentions clear with an opening throw of 66.95m for a World record. He improved that to 68.08m with his second throw. His nearest rival, Australia’s Michael Burian had a best throw of 66.29m and Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku got bronze with a best effort of 65.61m.

Sumit Antil, who trains at the Sports Authority of India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, was involved in a motorcycle accident as a 17-year-old in 2015 and lost his left leg below the knee. That forced him to give up his dreams of pursuing a career in wrestling. But, using a prosthetic leg, he has been an inspiration, taking a three-year break from sport to focus on his education.

In the past few years, Sumit Antil has drawn on Government support not only to get prosthetics but also to compete internationally in seven meets. He finished fifth in the Asian Para Games in Jakarta in 2018 and won the F64 silver medal in the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in 2019.

India also won a silver and a bronze medal in the F46 Javelin Throw through Devendra Jhajharia (64.35m) and Sundar Singh Gurjar (64.01m) respectively. Combining with Yogesh Kathunia’s silver medal in the F56 Discus Throw and Avani Lekhara’s Air Rifle gold, the three Javelin Throw medals helped India finish the day with a haul of two gold, four silver and one bronze so far.