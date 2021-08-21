State Bar Council suspends seven lawyers from practising

Chennai: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has suspended seven advocates from practising before all courts and the tribunals in the state for their alleged anti-professional activities.



They cannot practice, either in their names or in any assumed names till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Council, against them.



The penal action follows receipt of a complaint from the Kotturpuram Police here alleging that on February 24 and later on August 17, they had engaged in fisticuffs and exchanged blows at the station premises in connection with a dispute over laying a cement road.



Council chairman P S Amalraj, in a release, said the lawyers were suspended in the interest of the public and to maintain the dignity, decorum and to uphold the professional etiquette of the legal profession.



It was also of the opinion that severe action should be taken against them for violating the professional conduct and etiquette.



"No doubt, it is true that such an action should be taken only in extraordinary circumstances. Hence, this Council is of the firm opinion that this is a case where such an action is an extreme necessity keeping in mind the gravity of the charges that have been leveled against the delinquent advocates," the release said.

—PTI