Shah Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stones Of Various Dev Projects In Andaman Nicobar Islands

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects from theNetajiSubhas Chandra Bose Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.Shri Amit Shah also conducted an aerial survey of Rani LaxmibaiDweep, ShaheedDweep Eco Tourism Project, SwarajDweep Water Aerodrome and other development projects. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi and the Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion.

Shri Amit Shah in his address on the occasion said that he is very thrilled to be here and it is natural because for the years that we fought against the British to liberate the country, its full Swaraj may have been achieved in 1947, but in 1943NetajiSubhash Chandra Bose had freed this part of India from the clutches of the British for two years. He said that for patriots across the country, especially the younger generation, this should become a very important place, because it was here for the first time that Netaji had spent two nights and it was here for the first time that Netaji had hoisted the Tricolor.

The Union Home Minister said that we are celebrating the AmritMahotsav of Azadi across the country and through the celebrations we want to inculcate the feeling of patriotism among the youth and on the basis of this they should engagedin building a new and great India and the dream that Modiji has. We have seen that India should get its rightful place by becoming great in the world, our younger generation should move forward in that direction.

Shri Amit Shah said that Andaman and Nicobar in itself is a place of the Freedom Movement and our youth should know, understand and see the sufferings of those who were punished in the Island, which was known asKalapani.The younger generation will see this cellular jail, where Veer Savarkar lived for ten years, Bhai Parmanand lived, Sanyal lived, and then they will know how much they sacrificed for a free India in which we live today. He said that until someone visits the Cellular Jail and sees the depiction and description of the tortures, one cannot imagine that even after suffering so much of torture, our Freedom Fighters continued to fight for freedom. The Union Home Minister said that there is a feeling of inspiration as soon as one visits this place during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and even today the message of Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose mingles in the air here. He requested the youth from across the country to visit Andaman and Nicobar once and definitely visit this pilgrimage site of the Freedom Struggle.Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named three islands here as Shaheed, Swaraj and Subhash, so that the coming generations can be inspired that now that the country has attained Independence they can be inspired by Martyrs such as Netaji, Veer Savarkar and many other unknown and unknown martyrs. The responsibility of making the India of our dreams lies with the younger generation.He said that we do not have the chance to fight for freedom, but no one can snatch our chance to live for the country and if we want to dedicate our life for the development, progress and glory of India, then no one can stop us.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom is being celebratedwhen we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. It is during this year that I have come here, where on 30th December 1943, Subhash Babu, breathing the free air of a free India, unfurled the Tricolor. He said that learning from Netaji and his life, it is felt that injustice has been done to Netaji. The bright pole star in the history of the Freedom Movement, Netaji did not receive as much importance as he should have. For years, attempts were made to downplay many well-known leaders of the Independence Movement and their contributions.But now the time has come that everyone should find their proper place in history, those who contributed and sacrificed their lives, they should find their proud place in history, and that is why Prime Minister Modi decided to name this island after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that similar injustice has been done to Sardar Patel. The Indian Republic today would not have been possible if Sardar Patel had not made more than 550 princely states a part of India in less than a year and a half. The British did what they had to do by freeing everyone, but Sardar Patel completed the task of bringing all the princely states within the Indian Union and creating a strong India. Sardar Saheb also did not receive the same respect as he should have received after Independence. But history repeats itself, no matter how much injustice is done to anyone, good work is never hidden and today in Kevadia, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Saheb has been installed by Narendra Modi, which people from all over the world come to see. Shri Amit Shah said that SubhashBabu and Sardar Patel were two such personalities of the Freedom Movement. Today, the whole country should remember Subhash Babu with respect, and that is why Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75years of Independence has made the place where Subhash Babu had hoisted the flag, as a huge tourist destination by placing a very big Tricolor and has also made it into acenter for the awakening of patriotism.In the coming days, we are going to develop this island too and will build a grand memorial for Subhash Babu. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had also announced that Subhash Babu's birthday on 23 January will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas and governments across the states and the Central Government are celebrating Parakram Diwas.

The Union Home Minister said that Subhash Babu was a brilliant student who became an ICS officer and becoming an ICS officer in those days meant ensuring luxuries, but SubhashBabu had studied with a different purpose.He did not pass the ICS exam to work under the British, but instead had become an ICS officer for uprooting the British and throwing them out. He did not accept the job of the British even after topping the ICS examination, entered politics, became the Mayor of Calcutta, twice became the Congress President, then there were differences in the strategy of the Congress, left the Congress and formed the Forward Bloc and became a part of the FfreedomMovement and began a new chapter. SubhashBabu was under house arrest in Calcutta during the World War II, but slipped from under British watch, and from there a journey called the Great Escape began. From Calcutta to Peshawar, Peshawar to Moscow and from there to Berlin, SubhashBabutraveled 7,275 kms by car. The fire and flame of patriotism was lit, and the desire to achieveSwaraj, made him reach Berlin after evading the British. SubhashBabu made a submarine journey of 27,000 km from Germany to Indonesia, from there to Japan and then to Singapore. The Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) was formed in an effort to achieve Independence, radio stations were started and Independent India was established by the Indian National Army on this island.It was recognized by the Government of Japan.He tried to achieve freedom through such a big struggle against the British, under whose rule the Sun never set. Can we forget those efforts of SubhashBabu, can we give second level status to the patriotism of SubhashBabu, should he not have a proud place in the history of Independence, should generations to come not be inspired by his personality for thousands of years, thus preserving his memory in a proud manner and should we not placeSubhashBabubefore the country and the world? Now the time has come, to give SubhashBabu his rightful place in the country.The decision taken by Shri NarendraModito celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday as ParakramDiwas, to celebrate SubhashBabu by hoisting the Tricolor at the same place, where he hoisted it first are such efforts. Also to to pay tribute to his workby naming this island after him as the Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep so that his name is cherished for ages, so that many generations to come will not forget SubhashBabu.

Shri Amit Shah said hat today another important task is being done during the AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. He said that Manipur had a significant contribution in resisting the British in the entire Northeast during the 1857 Revolution and also in 1891. Manipur never gave up and the people there continued to fight. Manipur was the only state that had implemented its own constitution. The Union Home Minister said that though Manipur was under British occupation for a long time, the Freedom Fighters of Manipur always fought the British tooth and nail in battle. Manipuri war hero YuvrajTikendrajit and General Thangal were publicly hanged in Fida, Imphal. The British thought that by hanging them, they had crushed the Freedom Movement, but it did not happen. After that Maharaja KulchandraDhwaja Singh and 22 freedom fighters were sent to Kala Pani and they were kept here on Mount Harriet, an island. The Union Home Minister said that today in his memory, we would like to honor his contribution by naming Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur. Shri Shah said that the Manipur government also wants to build a memorial here, this memorial will inspire tourists, the youth and the younger generation across the country on how to fight with limited resources. They still fought a battle in which defeat was certain and it was also certain that either the death penalty or the punishment of Kala Pani would be handed out.Those who died and those who survived came here and were imprisoned. Shri Amit Shah said that it is this spirit of freedom that has given us a free India and we can never forget them. The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister NarendraModi has always worked to honour those who fought for the country. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, for years our three Armed Forces were demandingOne Rank One Pension, but no government had fulfilled this demand. The NarendraModi government fulfilled the demand of One Rank One Pension in one stroke. He said that it was not a question of money, but a question of the beliefthat the government of the country should worry about the one who cares for the country. Those who spend the best years of their life in minus 43 degrees celsius to 43 degrees celsius temperatures on the borders, those who live near rivers and face the winds, their families know that their sons, husbands or fathers protect the country. So the country also cares for them. Shri NarendraModihas given shape to this sentiment.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that 14 projects worth Rs 299 crore and foundation stones of 12 projects worth Rs 643 crore have been inaugurated in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The Modi government is beginning development work of about Rs 1,000 crore in a small area of Andaman Islands today. Shri Amit Shah said that the Modi government has decided to name the bridge which was inaugurated today as Azad Hind Fauj Bridge. He said that every person passing through this bridge would go from one end to the other paying homage to Netaji's 35,000 kms journey, his courage and his valour. Shri Shah said that the work done for water supply, sanitation and health, these three are important things related to health. It is very important to have good and pure water, sanitation, health care and health tests. Shri Amit Shah said that a new facility has been started here for heart patients, in which angioplasty can also be done and pacemakers can also be installed. Along with this, an AYUSH hospital has also been built here and 49 Wellness Centers cum help Centers have been set up. He said that this need was not fulfilled for 75 years, and he is very happy that the NarendraModi government is going to fulfillthem today.Shri Amit Shah said that I have also come today after conducting an aerial survey and have made some decisionsand they would be announced after administrative decisions are taken care of. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the Andaman and Nicobar Lighthouse is a great pilgrimage for freedom lovers and now that it should become a place of pilgrimage for the younger generation, we have decided and resolved to provide excellent facilities here. He said that we will build a memorial for Subhash Babu in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands so thathe country remembers the glory and valour of Subhash Babu for ages to come.