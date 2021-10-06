PM to dedicate to the nation PSA Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES Today

PM to dedicate to the nation PSA Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES on 7th October

PM to dedicate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across 35 States and UTs

PSA Oxygen Plants now commissioned in all districts of the country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, in an event to be held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on 7th October, 2021 at 11 AM. With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Till now, a total of 1224 PSA Oxygen Plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1100 Plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1750 MT oxygen per day. It is a testimony of the proactive measures taken by the Government to augment India’s medical oxygen generation capacity since the advent of Covid-19 pandemic.

The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain.

Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal.

Governor & Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, along with Union Health Minister will also be present on the occasion.