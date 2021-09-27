PM conducts on-site inspection and reviews ongoing construction work of new Parli Bldg

Ensure Covid vaccination and monthly health check-ups of all workers engaged at the site: PM

Digital Archive to recognize the contribution of the workers towards the construction of the new Parliament building must be set up: PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building in the evening of 26th September, 2021.



Prime Minister ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site, and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project. He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in a pious and historic work.



Prime Minister instructed that it must be ensured that all the workers engaged at the site are fully vaccinated against Covid. He further asked officials to conduct monthly health check-ups of all workers. He also said that once the construction work is complete, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set-up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, the name of the place they belong to, their picture and should recognize their contribution to the construction work. Further, all workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavour.



The surprise inspection by the Prime Minister was done with minimal security detail. He spent over an hour at the site.